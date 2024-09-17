American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,949 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $46,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

