American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,593 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $46,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 1,064,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $7,983,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

