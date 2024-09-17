American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $48,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

