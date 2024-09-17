American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

