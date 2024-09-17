American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.37.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Outdoor Brands
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.