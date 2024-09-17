American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.