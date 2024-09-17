American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.6 %
AMS stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
