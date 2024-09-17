American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 514,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

