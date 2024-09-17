Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $445.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

