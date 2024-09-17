Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $445.14 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.