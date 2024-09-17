Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $335.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

