AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

