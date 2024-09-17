Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Acquires $101,200.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 233,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,663.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.62.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
