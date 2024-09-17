Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 424,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,675 shares of company stock worth $2,149,446 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

RARE opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

