Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MFG opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.