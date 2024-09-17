Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 497 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $491.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

