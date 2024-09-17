Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

