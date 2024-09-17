Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

