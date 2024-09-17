Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,461,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.