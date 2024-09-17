Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

