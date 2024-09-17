Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

