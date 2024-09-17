Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.78 and its 200 day moving average is $237.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

