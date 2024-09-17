Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RY opened at $123.33 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

