Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,836 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

