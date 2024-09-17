Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

