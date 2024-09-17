Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

