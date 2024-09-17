Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.08.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $484.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

