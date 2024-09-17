Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

