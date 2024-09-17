Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,922,012 shares.
Anglesey Mining Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.
Anglesey Mining Company Profile
Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.
