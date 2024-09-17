APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. APA has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

