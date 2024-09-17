Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.5% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.1% during the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 22,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.