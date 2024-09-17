AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Hedi Tlili Sells 1,375 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $153.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $5,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $89,855,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,191,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

