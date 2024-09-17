ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.18.

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Quarry LP grew its position in ArcBest by 120.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

