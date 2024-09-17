Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.