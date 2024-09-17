Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal Sells 75,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14.

On Thursday, August 29th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 13,533 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,963,908.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,704 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $2,262,789.36.

On Monday, August 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84.

On Thursday, August 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,958,145.24.

On Friday, June 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

