Aries Wealth Management Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

