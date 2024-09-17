Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 783 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,108,142 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $11,241,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 191,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 268,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

