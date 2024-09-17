Arizona State Retirement System Buys 221 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

