Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 54.6% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 289.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

