Arizona State Retirement System Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $4,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at $771,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,356 shares of company stock worth $14,878,679 over the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

