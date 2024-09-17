Arizona State Retirement System Has $507,000 Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

TFIN opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

