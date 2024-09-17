Arizona State Retirement System Has $535,000 Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

