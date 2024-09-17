Arizona State Retirement System Has $581,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

