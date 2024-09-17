Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 523 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,685 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

