Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 887 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.