Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VYX opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

