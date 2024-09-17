Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

