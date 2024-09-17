Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,419 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

