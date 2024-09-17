Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 449 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.