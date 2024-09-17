Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,031 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

