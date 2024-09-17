Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,112 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

YETI opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. YETI’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

